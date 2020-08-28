VYPE Football 2020 Preview: District 10-4A-DI

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said - here is the District 10-4A-DI Preview.

VYPE Preseason Awards

MVP:Zane Obregon, Splendora

Offensive MVP:Damien Ruiz, Livingston

Defensive MVP:Caleb Pierson, Huffman

Breakout Player of the Year:Quentin Root, Vidor

Sleeper Team: Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Preseason Standings



Vidor

Huffman

Splendora

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Lumberton

Livingston

(Bold Denotes Playoffs)





This district looks pretty much identical to the last two years of District 11-4A-DI except for Vidor moving down from 5A to join the party. This grouping brings back a lot of defensive prowess along with some new signal-callers to step in under center. Lots of talent, who takes home the big prize though?

Vidor Pirates



Vidor makes the move down from District 12-5A-DII to Class 4A, making them a clear favorite to win this district. Jeff Matthews' squad brings back 12 starters from a team that went 5-6 a year ago. Defensively, Jordan Smith was the newcomer of the year for the district and will be one to watch on the DL. Also, watch for first-team, all-district LB Ty Vincent. Second-team DB Dayton Whitmire could also give opposing offenses fits. Offensively, Trenton Conn will tote the rock for the Pirates, while Quentin Root has returned to the pirate ship to play QB. Other players to watch include TE Logan Bell, WR Jaedon Woodard, OL Tyler Webb.

Huffman Falcons

Huffman has reached the playoffs for four-straight years after going 11-1 in 2019. Coach Mike McEachern returns six starters this year, losing QB Justin Shively and RB AJ San Miguel to graduation. First-team, all-district wide receiver Luke Thomas will make the move to quarterback in 2020. He also played in the secondary and had five interceptions. Running back Justin O'Neal (300 yards, 3 TDs) will look to carry more of the load this year. Defensively, Caleb Pierson was a first-team linebacker after recording 93 tackles and one interception in 2019. Another player to remember is punter Jacob Watson, who was a second-team pick, and linebacker Wyatt Kaspar and athlete Dallas McNeal.

Splendora Wildcats

The Wildcats finished just on the outside of the playoff picture in 2019, going 2-3 in district play. Fourteen starters return this season for Marcus Shulz and company. Jagger Kennedy, who made first-team, all-district as a receiver, will shift into the starting quarterback role for 2020. Junior Zane Obregon is back after a first-team worthy performance, rushing for 835 yards and six scores, while also recording 110 tackles. Austin Elliott will anchor the offensive line, while kicker Kevin Luna could be a key weapon for the Wildcats. He made all-district as a freshman. Defensively, CJ Groth will patrol the secondary. Also, watch for RB/DB Andrew Hernandez and FB/DL Collin Rhodes to make waves for the Wildcats.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears

LC-M went 6-5 a year ago but have some players to replace. District MVP Ethan McCollum is gone to graduation, as is special teams MVP DJ Spears. But never fear, LC-M coach Randy Couch does return 14 starters, which includes Defensive Newcomer of the Year Carson Peet. On the offense, first-team WR Brendon Pollock is back as is second-team OL Gunner Johnson. Defensively, along with Peet, first-teamer Ken'teonChampine will join him at DB. The linebacker position will be held down by Brandyn LeBoeuf, a first-team pick, while DE Anthony Bandiero will hold down the line.



Lumberton Raiders

The Raiders went 8-4 a year ago, reaching the second round of the playoffs before losing to state-power Carthage. QB Drake Boykin returns for his senior year after earning second-team, all-district honors in 2019. He is the lone offensive all-district pick back. Defensively, Bo Stucker will hold down the line, while Cade Danna patrols the linebacker position. Danna was a second-team pick.

Livingston Lions

Finis Vanover's Lions went 2-7 a year ago but return 15 starters, eight of those on the offensive side of the ball. District Newcomer of the Year Damien Ruiz is back at quarterback. Also returning are first-team DB Julian Gardner, who also plays receiver, and second-teamers DB Chris Washington, DT LaDanian Walker and P Dustin Heflin. Also be on the lookout for DB Izzy Enard, OL/DL Breckett Long, OL/DL Dylan Dickerson, TE/DE Rashard Wallace, QB/LB Noah Hargraves and OL/DL Nigel Henderson.