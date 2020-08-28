Rockets forward P.J. Tucker inducted into Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker has been inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor, according to an announcement from the university.

Longhorn Legends.



Congratulations to our latest inductees into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor!



🏆 https://t.co/5BxNdzgEat pic.twitter.com/Vxuad3K87u — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) August 26, 2020

Tucker played for the Longhorns from 2003-2006, averaging 13.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Longhorns. Tucker helped lead the Longhorns to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite 8 in 2006.

Tucker went in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft to the Toronto Raptors and spent roughly 5-6 years overseas before making it back to the NBA in 2012 for the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Houston Rockets in 2017, and has started 32 playoff games for Houston.