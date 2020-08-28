Rockets forward P.J. Tucker inducted into Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker has been inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor, according to an announcement from the university.
Tucker played for the Longhorns from 2003-2006, averaging 13.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Longhorns. Tucker helped lead the Longhorns to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite 8 in 2006.
Tucker went in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft to the Toronto Raptors and spent roughly 5-6 years overseas before making it back to the NBA in 2012 for the Phoenix Suns.
Tucker signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Houston Rockets in 2017, and has started 32 playoff games for Houston.