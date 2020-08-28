91ºF

Rockets forward P.J. Tucker inducted into Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker has been inducted into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor, according to an announcement from the university.

Tucker played for the Longhorns from 2003-2006, averaging 13.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Longhorns. Tucker helped lead the Longhorns to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite 8 in 2006.

Tucker went in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft to the Toronto Raptors and spent roughly 5-6 years overseas before making it back to the NBA in 2012 for the Phoenix Suns.

Tucker signed a 4-year, $32 million contract with the Houston Rockets in 2017, and has started 32 playoff games for Houston.

