5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in the private school realm in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Bryce Ganious - Second Baptist School

BLESSED TO SEE 17! TOP 6⚓️ pic.twitter.com/iSnHw3oPmp — Bryce Ganious (@bryce_ganious) August 25, 2020

Bryce Ganious is legit on defense. Let me repeat that LEGIT!! He was a first-team, all-state defensive and offensive lineman a year ago. Turn on his film. Ganious is blowing through two blockers to sack the quarterback. Perfect swim move and spin to get to the quarterback. Running game stopper? Yes. He can stretch the field and go get whoever has the ball. Recently, Ganious released his Top 6, which includes Villanova, Army, Air Force, Lamar, Richmond and the University of Delaware. He will be a steal for whoever gets him.

Jaquon Marion - Episcopal

Coming off a big junior season, it is no surprise that Marion recently picked up an offer. Last season, on 153 carries, Marion rushed for more than 1,300 yards and had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards. Behind virtually a college-level offensive line, don't be surprised if Marion has another big season.

St. Pius X Football

It is a new era over at St. Pius X. Greg Cranfill has entered as the Panthers' head coach, the team is getting a brand new turf field, replacing its old grass field, and also new uniforms! The Panthers revealed their new-look Adidas uniforms. Let's just say they look sharp, especially the all-grey!

John Cooper School Football

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞'𝐬 𝐀 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦!



After this weekend's storms depart, the @JCS_Football team will return to the field on Monday, August 31! Check out the LATEST & GREATEST 🐉🏈schedule. #BuiltByChampions @Coach_DeHaven pic.twitter.com/9GFtdcyOTN — Cooper Athletics (@JCS_Athletics) August 25, 2020

In this day and age where things change on a dime, football teams have had to pivot and shift their schedules time and time again. John Cooper School released its most recent schedule, which has the Dragons not kicking off until October 2. The Dragons, which reached the SPC 3A Championship game a year ago, will open against Lutheran South, which boasts Texas baseball-commit Luke Harrison at QB, and will also host Bay Area Christian (Oct. 23) and Tomball Home School (Nov. 6) as their home games.

St. Thomas' Cameron Bonner

Top 6❗️❕

Blessed to be in this position! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me to this point. These are my top 6 schools moving forward. (recruitment still open) @STHFootball pic.twitter.com/brsc0s2eGs — Cameron Bonner (@camdamone) August 16, 2020

Cameron Bonner has only played receiver for one year. Remember that! He has a Top 6 already, which includes Texas A&M, University of Houston, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Utah and Arizona. He will be a big target for fellow high-recruit Maddox Kopp. Bonner finished last season with 1,255 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving. He averaged 96 yards per game, which is ultra-impressive.

This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank

Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.