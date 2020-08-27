Football's Back: VYPE San Antonio Preseason Small School Team Rankings

The 2020 Texas high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday, so it's time for preseason VYPE San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country area coverage. Check out top area UIL teams in the VYPE San Antonio Preseason Small School Team Rankings.

VYPE San Antonio Preseason Small School Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Wimberley

#2 Geronimo Navarro



#3 Hallettsville

#4 Jourdanton

#5 Shiner

#6 Poth

#7 Boerne

#8 Marion

#9 Falls City

#10 Cuero

Other teams to watch: George West, Beeville Jones, Comfort, Gonzales, Bandera, Sinton, Devine, Fredericksburg, La Vernia and Yoakum

