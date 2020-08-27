Football's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason Small School Team Rankings

The 2020 Texas high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday, so it's time for preseason VYPE Austin, Central Texas and Hill Country area coverage. Check out area teams to watch in the VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 4A and UIL 1A-3A Football Top 10 Rankings.

VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 4A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas

#2 Austin LBJ Early College



#3 Wimberley

#4 Salado

#5 La Grange

#6 Giddings

#7 Smithville

#8 Fredericksburg

#9 Burnet

#10 Jarrell

VYPE Austin Preseason UIL 1A-3A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Rockdale

#2 Cameron Yoe

#3 Mason

#4 San Saba

#5 Lexington

#6 Rogers

#7 Granger

#8 Thorndale

#9 Holland

#10 Flatonia

Other teams to watch: Weimar, Lago Vista, Llano, Burton, Thrall, Schulenburg, Brady, Altair Rice Consolidated, Johnson City and Dime Box

