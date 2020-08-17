2020 St. Agnes Academy Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Contenders - the St. Agnes Academy Tigers.

St. Agnus Academy Tigers

Last year, St. Agnes' team motto was "Level Up" under first-year coach Cydryce McMillian. One could say they did just that. For the first time since 2005, the Tigers added another banner to their gym. Overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the TAPPS 6A State Championship match, St. Agnes came back against power Plano Prestonwood to win the match 3-2 and the state title. New theme for 2020 – Defend the Crown! After going 38-11 last year, St. Agnes returns six starters but does have to replace Rice-bound Sahara Maruska. Toyosi Onabanjo will lead the way. Onabanjo was first-team, all-state and named to the state all-tournament team. Other key returners include second-team, all-district picks Sophie Agee, Grace Webber and Kendall Harris. Lexi Visintine is also back after an honorable-mention, all-district selection. A boost to St. Agnes will also be the return of Brooke Middleton to the lineup after missing last season due to injury.