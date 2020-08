(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook will miss Houston’s Friday seeding game finale and possibly longer after a right quad injury.

The Rockets announced Wednesday that Westbrook had undergone an MRI on his quad, showing a strain.

Westbrook will miss Friday’s game against the 76ers. The team will re-evaluate Westbrook before the playoffs start.

Westbrook has played in four of the Rockets seven restart games, averaging 24.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 7.8 APG.