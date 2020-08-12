3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2.

There are many unanswered questions this week on the future of college sports in the fall, including football. It seems to change daily. Meanwhile, pro sports are all systems go. Here are some things to watch for this week.

Astros with long homestand

The Astros’ rollercoaster season continues in front of the home fans -- well, the home cutouts -- this week. In fact, they will play at Minute Maid until early next week. The team is dealing with a handful of injuries. Still no definitive word on Justin Verlander’s injury. Closer Roberto Osuna was put on the 45-day IL, so we probably won’t see him again in 2020. Outfielder George Springer is dealing with a hand injury. All of this said, the team is floating around the .500 mark so there’s plenty of time to get things going.

Rockets getting ready for championship run

The Rockets continue playoff seeding games this week in Orlando.

The Rockets played a successful brand of “small ball” right before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play. Nothing has changed with the team’s philosophy since returning to the court. Everything runs through James Harden. The 2018 league MVP continues his stellar play. He is one of three finalists for the MVP award this season. Russell Westbrook is another important key in this playoff push by the Rockets. We will know who the Rockets will battle in the first round of the playoffs by the end of the week.

Texans hit the field

In less than a month, the Texans are scheduled to open up the season at the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Training camp is underway now. It looks a lot different than in year’s past. There will be limited media and no fans leading up to the start of the season. There won’t be a preseason either, so this time is crucial for the Texans to get on the same page. Obviously, all eyes will be on Deshawn Watson. The dynamic signal-caller is the most important player on offense. And of course, JJ Watt leads things on the defensive side of the ball.