Simone Biles makes it official with new boyfriend, Texans’ Jonathan Owens

HOUSTON – Simone Biles is officially off the market!

The record-breaking Olympic gymnast made it Instagram-official with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

A smiling Biles is seen being embraced by Owens in a photo that was on Biles’ Instagram account with the caption, “It’s just us.”

Owens, who is originally from St. Louis, is currently working for a roster spot at Texans training camp. He also posted a photo of him and Biles in an Instagram story.

Biles is the country’s most-decorated gymnast with 30 medals and could become the most-decorated gymnast of all time when she returns to the Olympics in 2021 in Tokyo.