Needville Blue Jays officially open football training camp

NEEDVILLE – A couple weeks ago, the UIL announced its plan for fall sports, including football. For the larger 6A and 5A schools, practice can start September 7th. For the lower classifications, such as 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, today was the official start to the preseason.

At Needville High School, It was like Christmas Day for Needville head football coach Mike Giles. "We are excited to be out here, kids flying around, energy level is high," Giles said.

It's the first day of fall camp for the Fighting Blue Jays. Needville, like several area schools, are trying to get ready for a season in the midst of a pandemic.

"We are following every protocol and even beyond that," Giles said.

His players, like senior Walker Warncke, are thrilled to be on the field considering they didn't know if this day would come.

"It hit us in the gut," Warncke said. "We thought we weren't gonna have our senior season. The cards fell right and all of us are ready to go."

For now, the Fighting Blue Jays are preparing for a full seaosn, but know they have to be flexible.

“We are going to continue to work towards our goals this season,” Giles said. “We are going to work on controlling what we can control and not spend our time worrying about things we can’t control.”