3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

Astros on road this week

The Astros won a thriller Sunday afternoon with a 6-5 comeback win against the Los Angeles Angels. It took 11 innings but that’s been the norm for the Astros as three of their nine games have gone to extra innings. The Astros will resume their road trip with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that starts on Tuesday. Then they will head to Oakland to face the Athletics. With all the Astros’ injuries within the pitching rotation, Astros Manager Dusty Baker said the team needs rest and a day off is much needed.

Rockets have hot start in the bubble

The Rockets are off to a hot start in the bubble -- 2-0! With a 153-149 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Sunday night’s 120-116 close win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the team looks to keep their momentum on Tuesday, when they square off with the Portland Trailblazers. Rockets superstar guard James Harden hasn’t missed a beat with the four-month layoff. Harden scored 49 points vs. the Mavs and 24 points vs. the Bucks. The Rockets improve to 42-24 on the season and they moved up to the fourth seed in the western conference.

High school football is back

High school football camps begin for a few area teams this week. As they all deal with COVID-19, camps will look very different from years past. Schools in 4A and below can start camp and prepare for the season. Some of the schools that will be on the field this week are the Needville Blue Jays and the Huffman Hargrave Falcons.

