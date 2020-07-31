Biggest takeaways from Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby’s media conference

For the first time in a while, we heard from not only Bill O’Brien, but Jack Easterby. Both were honest about the challenges during a strange time. Here were some of the takeaways.

1.) The Texans have, so far, had 100% negative COVID tests.

With the MLB experiencing outbreaks, the question of how the NFL will fare is a huge question. As of now, the Texans have managed to keep everyone healthy.

“So far, for us, over the last three days we have had 100 percent negative tests, which I think is a testament to our staff and our players, that they’re obviously taking this thing seriously,” said head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. “I think we’ve shown some of our building publicly, but our building has been basically redone, refurbished, in every way, shape and form.”

2.) No update on Deshaun Watson’s contract

The news of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes blockbuster, half-billion dollar deal made a lot of fans wonder what that meant for Watson’s contract situation. “We’re not going to talk about contracts in the media, but we obviously have stated that we have so much belief in Deshaun,” said O’Brien. “We love Deshaun. We want him here for a long time.”

3.) The Texans organization has taken extensive measures to make sure the facility is clean

The team released some changes last week including the players being spread out over three locker rooms, facial recognition to avoid contact, daily testing, and the hiring of a hygiene coordinator.

“We’ve done it together,” said Executive VP of Football Ops Jack Easterby. “We’ve studied from other organizations. We’ve studied other sports. We’ve studied all the way around the globe, really, at how this has been handled, and that’s educated us on how we can serve our players the best.”

“You’ve got three different locker rooms we’re using, the cafeteria is redone, new flooring, everything. I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” said O’Brien.

4.) Veterans will be key in getting the rookies acclimated.

This one is obvious, but to O’Brien’s credit, he said before the draft back in April that this would be a veteran year, and some thought he was calling it too early. Three and a half months later, with delays, there is no doubt rookies will need more help than usual.

“Rookies usually have eight weeks of spring, right after the draft all the way through June,” O’Brien explained. “They usually have a ton of time to get indoctrinated into pro football and everything from changing their diets to how we practice, how we lift and all that. I think the veteran leadership on this team is going to be key.”

5.) Will Fuller’s ever-changing health, as of now, is where it needs to be

When healthy, Fuller is a huge part of the Texans offensive success.

“He showed up and he’s in great shape,” said O’Brien. “He looks good. He’s been working out and working hard. He’s excited about the season and he’s excited about our offense. We’re excited about having him for 16 games. He looks as good as he’s ever looked and that makes us happy.”

