Astros fall to Dodgers, 4-2, after 2-run homer in extra innings

HOUSTON – The Los Angeles Dodgers needed extra innings to overcome the Astros Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros drop game three in the series to the Dodgers, 4-2. Dodgers’ Edwin Rios snatched the lead in the 13th after a 2-run homer.
The clubs met again after a confrontational exchange in Tuesday’s game, which left one player facing an 8-game suspension, a one-game suspension for the Dodger’s manager Dave Roberts and a fine for Astros general manager Dusty Baker.
Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a pitch in the area of Astros’ Alex Bregman’s head and later taunted Carlos Correa, which led to the benches clearing, officials said.
