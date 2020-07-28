Alex Bregman’s 100th career home run Monday night was exactly 100 mph, MLB official says

HOUSTON – Houston Astros star Alex Bregman hit his 100th career home run Monday night in a game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. The Astros won the game 8-5 with Bregman and Jose Altuve hitting home runs.

The Astros posted a video of the spectacular shot on Twitter with the caption, “No. 100 got out in a hurry.”

Darren Williams, the Director for Research and Development for Major League Baseball tweeted soon after that Bregman’s homer was exactly 100 mph and reached a peak height of 97 feet and a distance of 389 feet.

Alex Bregman's career 100th home run... Exactly 100 MPH. pic.twitter.com/Jr9ONJsoAI — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 28, 2020

Needless to say, fans were jubilant and took to Twitter to express their joy.

Houston-based brewing company, Karbach, immediately tweeted that they will be sending the third baseman a congratulatory package.

.@ABREG_1 congrats on the 100th! Let us know where we should send the 100 Crawford Bocks! — Karbach Brewing (@karbachbrewing) July 28, 2020

See how other fans reacted:

That Alex Bregman Home Run pic.twitter.com/COmgBqO3bx — PLAY BRUNO CABOCLO 🚀1-1 x 🧀 x ☄️3-1 (@shisuiburner_) July 28, 2020

Alex Bregman just hit the 100th home run of his career to the Crawford Boxes and this little girl “caught” it. @ABREG_1 will have a new artifact to take home tonight. pic.twitter.com/RvD1GTLt7g — Mike Acosta (@AstrosTalk) July 28, 2020

God bless Alex Bregman 🧡💙 — Chelsea Savoy (@ChelseaLSavoy) July 28, 2020

In all that excitement - 100 Home Runs up for Alex Bregman! 💥⚾️



Here’s to the next 100 @ABREG_1 🙌 #Astros #ForTheH https://t.co/B6tByptwSt — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) July 28, 2020

Alex Bregman you beautiful sonovagun!!!!! #astros — Chuck Rice (@CRICE17) July 28, 2020

ALEX BREGMAN WELCOME TO THE BENJAMIN CLUB 💯 — taylor but 6ft away (@lilbrotaylor) July 28, 2020