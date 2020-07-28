81ºF

Alex Bregman’s 100th career home run Monday night was exactly 100 mph, MLB official says

Astros win 8-5 against the Mariners and are currently 3-1

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 27: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on July 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Houston Astros star Alex Bregman hit his 100th career home run Monday night in a game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. The Astros won the game 8-5 with Bregman and Jose Altuve hitting home runs.

The Astros posted a video of the spectacular shot on Twitter with the caption, “No. 100 got out in a hurry.”

Darren Williams, the Director for Research and Development for Major League Baseball tweeted soon after that Bregman’s homer was exactly 100 mph and reached a peak height of 97 feet and a distance of 389 feet.

Needless to say, fans were jubilant and took to Twitter to express their joy.

Houston-based brewing company, Karbach, immediately tweeted that they will be sending the third baseman a congratulatory package.

See how other fans reacted:

