Here are 4 Astros with best chance to win MVP

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have two league MVPs in team history, with second baseman Jose Altuve winning the AL MVP in 2017 and Jeff Bagwell winning NL MVP in the shortened 1994 season.

Here is a look at the four Astros who have the best chance to win AL MVP in 2020:

1. Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman hit 41 home runs and nearly won MVP last season, and would have if not for the generational great that is Mike Trout. Bregman’s game has no holes. The star third baseman hits for average, hits for power, gets on base and plays good defense at two positions. Bregman would be the AL MVP favorite for 2020... again, if not for Mike Trout.

2. Justin Verlander

The reigning Cy Young Winner may be in a tough spot since pitchers rarely win MVPs. But if any pitcher can do it, it’s the future Hall of Famer. Verlander is key to the Astros success. If he puts up a crazy stat line, there’s a chance.

Verlander has finished in the Top 20 in MVP voting six times in his career, including 11th last season.

3. Jose Altuve

The 2017 MVP missed time in 2019 with lingering injuries, breaking a 5-year streak of Top 15 MVP finishes. Altuve is one of the best contact hitters in baseball and has a chance at hitting .400 in a shortened season. Altuve also set a career-high in home runs in 2019, hitting 31 in just 500 at-bats.

4. George Springer

The 2016 World Series MVP dominates in the playoffs, hitting 15 postseason home runs in 50 games. Springer also missed time with a lingering injury last season and still set a career-high with 39 home runs in 479 at-bats.

Springer finished 8th in MLB in slugging percentage (1 point behind Alex Bregman) and 7th in MVP voting.