How to watch the Houston Rockets’ exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors live from the Disney World Bubble in Orlando tonight

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, left, dribbles next to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. Westbrook said Monday, July 13, 2020, that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season. Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week would be with the team in the next few days. In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes, File)
HOUSTON – Who’s excited for basketball coming back?

After the NBA suspended their season on March 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Rockets are ready to continue their season Friday night against 2019 champions, Toronto Raptors.

Both teams will play inside Disney World’s Bubble in Orlando, Florida, with the tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. No fans will be in attendance due to the pandemic.

You can stream Friday night’s scrimmage game on NBA TV. You may need to sign up with a cable or satellite account in order to access.

Fubo.Tv will also stream the game for fans.

No TV or computer nearby? You can also listen to the Rockets game on Sportstalk 790.

