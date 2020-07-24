How to watch the Houston Rockets’ exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors live from the Disney World Bubble in Orlando tonight

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Who’s excited for basketball coming back?

After the NBA suspended their season on March 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Rockets are ready to continue their season Friday night against 2019 champions, Toronto Raptors.

Both teams will play inside Disney World’s Bubble in Orlando, Florida, with the tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. No fans will be in attendance due to the pandemic.

You can stream Friday night’s scrimmage game on NBA TV. You may need to sign up with a cable or satellite account in order to access.

Fubo.Tv will also stream the game for fans.

No TV or computer nearby? You can also listen to the Rockets game on Sportstalk 790.