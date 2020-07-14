3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2.

Soon we will see the return of sports, and everyone is fired up even though fans won’t be in the stands. Here are some things to watch for this week in the Greater Houston area.

Astros continue summer camp

The Astros are putting in their work at Minute Maid Park all week as they countdown to their new season that opens July 25 at home against the Seattle Mariners with a four-game series before hosting the Dodgers for two in a rematch of the 2017 World Series. The Astros are dealing with some COVID-19 testing issues with delays in getting back results. That has kept a few guys and the team off the field on three occasions. They are getting the job done though and plan to hold intrasquad scrimmages most of this week. The team announced they will travel to KC to play two exhibitions against the Royals next Monday and Tuesday as tuneups for the season.

Rockets in Orlando, counting down to season restart

The Rockets big news on Monday was the announcement from Russell Westbrook that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook has tested positive for 10 days now and as soon as he tests negative twice he will be cleared to join his teammates in Orlando inside the NBA bubble. James Harden also has yet to report. He has not commented nor has the team on his status. If healthy, he will join the team on Tuesday in Orlando. The Rockets will restart their season at the end of the month.

Skeeters new league off to a successful start

While MLB has their plan in place, the Sugar Land Skeeters already have their new four-team Constellation Energy League off and running. They enjoyed a big opening weekend on the field and in the stands where fans are allowed in up to a max of 2,000 on game nights. Fans have to wear masks while entering the stadium and in the concourse, but not in their seats. The league features top talent, and games are played every day except Mondays and Wednesdays at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Keep it locked into KPRC 2 Sports for all of your local sports coverage here from the Xfinity Sports Desk.