University of Texas announces changes in football program

The University of Texas has made decisions on several key traditions and aspects of Longhorn football.

Over the past few months, questions regarding the legendary “Eyes of Texas” song have been brought up by players and alumni.

Fans have also asked for Joe Jamail’s name to be removed from the field.

The University sent out a statement announcing some of those changes, which include the field being renamed to honor Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. A statue of the Longhorns’ first black letterman, Julias Whittier, was announced as well. The school said they will honor the Precursors, the first Black undergraduates to attend UT, with a monument.

However, the “Eyes of Texas” song will remain.

The full statement can be found below: