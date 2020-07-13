’Please take this virus seriously’: Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook took to Instagram Monday and said he found out prior to the team’s departure to Orlando.

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared,” he said. “Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support.”

Westbrook urged others to take the virus seriously.

“Be safe. Mask up! #whynot,” he said.