92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

’Please take this virus seriously’: Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: NBA, Basketball, Russell Westbrook, Rockets, COVID-19, Coronavirus
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets celebrates during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rockets defeat the Celtics 111-110 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets celebrates during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rockets defeat the Celtics 111-110 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Houston Rockets player Russell Westbrook has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Westbrook took to Instagram Monday and said he found out prior to the team’s departure to Orlando.

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared,” he said. “Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support.”

View this post on Instagram

.

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Westbrook urged others to take the virus seriously.

“Be safe. Mask up! #whynot,” he said.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: