Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee works out in doubt-filled offseason

HOUSTON – This training camp will be an important one for Texans’ third-year wide receiver Keke Coutee. He is in danger of losing his spot, as the team replaced DeAndre Hopkins with two top targets, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.

The Texans’ wide receiver depth chart, which typically has five players on it, may not include Coutee unless Kenny Stills is moved, which is a possibility.

Meanwhile, Coutee is working out in Houston during the pandemic with trainer Justin Allen, an ex-college wide receiver at New Mexico State and the brother of longtime NFL Tight End Dwayne Allen. Coutee lifts at All-EN Fitness & Sports Performance and runs footwork drills with Allen across the street at Holy Ghost Catholic School.

“He’s one of the best in Houston,” said Coutee. “He’s a hard-working guy, who knows what he’s talking about. I get the right workout every single morning.”

Coutee played nine games in 2019, with 22 catches for 254 yards. His numbers were slightly down from his rookie season in 2018, partially due to injury and losing favor. He was a healthy scratch in multiple games late in the year but will be given an opportunity to keep his job in training camp.

“I’m looking to bring a lot of juice, a lot of enthusiasm and make plays when the ball comes my way,” he said.