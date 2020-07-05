‘A cop falsely detain me.' Rockets forward Robert Covington remembers police interaction amid national protests

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington shared a personal account of interacting with law enforcement during a Zoom interview Friday.

“I basically had a cop falsely detain me,” Covington said. “He took me and my cousin off our home property.”

Covington said he and his cousin were sitting on the front porch when an officer told them to come to his car. He said two other kids were disrespecting a man’s yard. When the man came out and informed the officer that they were not “bothering him.”

“The cop didn’t care,” he said. “He arrested all of us, put us in the backup cars, and took us down to the station.”

When they arrived at the station, Covington said he had trouble getting out of the police car due to his height. He said the officer’s said, “if you don’t get out of this car I’ll break your leg so you get out of this car.”

Covington, who played basketball at Tennessee State University in Nashville, participated in clean-up efforts after protests.