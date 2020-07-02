NASCAR team to debut ‘Trump 2020′ car Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – A NASCAR team will debut a red, white and blue car with a “Trump 2020” label featured on it during an Independence Day weekend race.

Patriots of American PAC partnered with the Go Fas Racing team for nine races during the 2020 season.

The car will be driven by Corey LaJoi at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

LaJoi has not commented on the politically driven theme.

Here’s what the car will look like: