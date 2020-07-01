Texans receiver Kenny Stills shows off new ‘Black Lives Matter’ tattoo

HOUSTON – Kenny Stills is speaking out through a new tattoo.

The Houston Texans wide receiver showed off his tattoo on his Instagram account Wednesday, featuring a protester holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

On the tattoo, which was done on his right leg, also featured protesters holding signs reading “We protest school segregation” and “We demand equal rights now!”

Stills already had a tattoo of a Memphis protester holding a sign that read “I Am A Man” on the same leg, done previously, according to ESPN.

Since last month, Stills has been active on social media speaking out on racism and social injustice. He also attended George Floyd’s funeral on June 9, and participated in a social justice march for Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, ESPN reported.