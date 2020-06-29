86ºF

New England Patriots sign former MVP quarterback Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

Jabari Jackson and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Cam Newton: The Carolina Panthers quarterback entered the league in 2011, becoming the first player in the modern era to, within a one-year span, be awarded the Heisman Trophy, win a national championship, and become the first overall (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to league sources ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

The quarterback, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March, will serve as the replacement for Tom Brady, after his exit following 20 seasons with the Patriots. Brady has since signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton, 31, was forced off the field after a foot surgery in 2019 and was then cut by the team at the end of the season.

He won the 2010 Heisman Trophy playing for Auburn and was drafted as a number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

In 2015, Newton won the NFL MVP award for leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl XL in Santa Clara.

More recently, Newton made the news for his fashionable flair when he wore a series of interesting outfits during post-game interview.

