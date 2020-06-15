What’s coming up in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports Desk at KPRC 2. We are starting to see some sports come back, without fans of course. Here are some things to watch for this week.

MLB announcements

It wasn’t shocking that the MLB Players Association rejected MLB’s latest offer. The players have now said, “Tell us when and where,” meaning we will most likely have the 48- to 55-game season that was previously mentioned. This week, we hope to learn more about when things will kick off and what the logistics will be.

NBA players speaking out about the start of the season

The NBA is set to return in July, but some players are now voicing concerns, ranging from injury to contracting COVID-19. Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard also mentioned the anguish in the country right now, specifically surrounding racial injustice. Austin Rivers of the Rockets suggested the players do both; stand up for what they believe in, but go play in Orlando.

College campuses and how they handle coronavirus

The University of Houston allowed athletes from three teams to come back on June 1: men’s and women’s basketball as well as football. The school took a risk when they decided to only test symptomatic kids (most schools tested everyone.) The Coogs had six positive tests, so workouts are temporarily suspended. This week, we should hear from the school on when the students can come back and in what fashion.

Stick with KPRC 2 for all your local sports needs.