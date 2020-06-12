UH halts all voluntary workouts after 6 student-athletes test positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is the latest in a slew of schools around the country to report student-athletes with coronavirus.

In a release Friday, the University of Houston Department of Athletics announced six symptomatic athletes had tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the school announced it was halting all voluntary workouts for student-athletes as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus patients have been placed in isolation and contact tracing efforts are underway, the school said.

“As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus,” the school wrote. “During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities.”

UH isn’t the only school in Texas to see multiple coronavirus cases among its student-athletes.

Earlier this week, Texas Tech confirmed that there were recent positive coronavirus cases in the men’s basketball program. Just two days later, the University of Texas at Austin also reported multiple coronavirus cases among players.