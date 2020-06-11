Catcher from The Woodlands Drew Romo headlines locals drafted to MLB

HOUSTON – A pared-down Major League Baseball Draft still had room for area athletes as Texas A&M’s Asa Lacy went 4th overall to the Kansas City Royals in the first round, while The Woodlands High School catcher Drew Romo went 35th to the Colorado Rockies in the Competitive Balance Round between the 1st and 2nd Rounds.

Asa Lacy - 4th Overall - Kansas City Royals - Texas A&M Pitcher

Lacy, from Bryan, Texas, has long been on the radars of MLB teams. The 6′4″ lefty throws a mid-to-high 90′s fastball and possesses strikeout stuff. As a sophomore, Lacy had 130 Ks in just 88.2 innings for the Aggies, while pitching to a 2.13 ERA. This season, Lacy pitched to 0.75 ERA in four starts before the season ended due to COVID-19. Lacy’s projected signing bonus for his slot is $6.66 million.

Nick Loftin - 32nd Overall - Kansas City Royals - Baylor Shortstop

Loftin also goes to the Kansas City Royals after a standout career at Baylor where the shortstop finished with a .311 batting average. Loftin also hit .316 in the pitcher-friendly Cape Cod League in limited action in 2019. His projected signing bonus for his slot is $2.26 million.

Drew Romo - 35th Overall - Colorado Rockies - The Woodlands (HS) Catcher

Romo is one of the top high school prospects in the country and landed with the Rockies. Known for his elite defense, the LSU commit must now decide between college and a $2.1 million projected signing bonus.

Day 2 potential picks

Rounds two through five should have a more Houston-area tint to them as a handful of area prospects are likely to get drafted.

Tanner Witt - Pitcher - Episcopal (HS)

Masyn Winn - Pitcher - Kingwood (HS)

Zach DeLoach - Outfielder - Texas A&M

Christian Roa - Pitcher- Texas A&M

Bryce Elder - Pitcher - Texas

Trei Cruz - Shortstop - Rice