These are the Texas athletes who signed a letter supporting the Ending Qualified Immunity Act

Athletes, coaches, and executives from the sports world signed a letter supporting the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Among them, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and retired Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith were notable Texas athletes who signed the letter. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also joined in.

Players Coalition, an independent organization working with athletes, coaches and owners across leagues to improve racial equality in America, worked with U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (D-Michigan) and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), who introduced the bill last week to give Americans a better chance to hold police accountable, ESPN reported.

In a tweet Wednesday, Players Coalition released the full letter in a set of images to show the names of athletes, coaches and staff who have supported the effort.

Today, on behalf of 1100+ athletes & coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the @NFL @NBA & @MLB, we urge Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced by @justinamash & @AyannaPressley



We demand accountability for police brutality. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/ro7eRmvSK6 — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) June 10, 2020

“We demand accountability for police brutality,” read the Tweet, “It’s time for change."

The letter explained that qualified immunity has “shielded some of the worst law enforcement officers in America," whether a man, woman or child gets killed.

“It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley Bill,” read the letter, "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law.

Players Coalition have invited all 32 NFL teams to a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN. The meeting is set to discuss initiatives aimed at promoting social justice and serving the Black community.