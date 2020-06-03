This is what Texans head coach Bill O’Brien had to say about the death of George Floyd

HOUSTON – The timing was right for Texans general manager and head coach Bill O’Brien to open up about his opinions and emotions following the death of Houston native, George Floyd.

O’Brien began a Wednesday ZOOM media call by addressing the media for nearly 15 minutes.

“One thing that I want to talk about today is going to take a few minutes," O’Brien started. “I think over the last eight (or) nine days, like all of you, we’ve been thinking and listening and trying to understand. I wanted to take a few minutes to speak on behalf of our organization, but also speak from my heart. I would say first on behalf of the Houston Texans, we want to send our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, Houston’s own George Floyd.”

O’Brien spoke from his heart during his speech. He was sincere and made it clear that it is time for change across this country.

“The Floyd family has been an unbelievable example for this country ... topped off by yesterday, with 60,000 people down there at the (Discovery) Green in downtown Houston," O’Brien said. “I think that’s what Houston’s all about. Houston comes together. Houston unites and Houston is uniting around the Floyd family. I think a lot of that has to do with the example of the Floyd family. Our heart goes out to that family. Our hearts go out to the black community in this country, especially in this city. We stand by you and we are ready to do our part in this community. I think everyone has to admit their mistakes along the way. We all have to stand up and understand what’s going on in this country right now is wrong."

O’Brien said he has spent parts of the past ten days reflecting on the death of Floyd and what it will take for this country to get back on track when it comes to racial equality.

“Part of our responsibility as football coaches is to unify the team, to make the team understand that no one is bigger than the team and that we have to bring people together from all different backgrounds, all different ethnicities, from every part of the country, from every part of the world to come together for a common goal," O’Brien said. “Isn’t that a microcosm of what we’re in right now? These are statements, and statements are not enough, I realize that, but I do think it’s important to speak out. I think as a white head football coach in the National Football League, it’s important to speak out. There is real pain and statements can’t really take the pain away, I understand that. It’s just deeper.”

O’Brien said he has learned a lot of valuable life lessons during his time as a coach,

“I’ve had the privilege of being around some unbelievable players and coaches. I’ve learned a great deal from all of them," O’Brien said. “As it relates to the Texans, I’ve learned so much from men like Romeo Crennel when he talked to me one time about his experiences coaching college football in the south during the late 60s, early 70s. I’ve learned a lot from Deshaun Watson, when he talks about growing up in Gainesville and why he has the area code of Gainesville tattooed on his arm. I’ve learned a lot over the last year of talking to Kenny Stills on why he takes a knee. I think we all know why Kenny takes a knee and why Eric Reid takes a knee. I think one of the things that I try to do is I try to coach good football and I try to listen to the players and the coaches and their life stories.”

O’Brien says the team will not meet virtually June 9 to honor George Floyd has he is laid to rest. He added the team has the back of all of their players and has plenty of resources to offer to any player who has a need during this difficult time.

“What is great about our country right now is to me the protests, the peaceful protests. The peaceful protests that we see on TV every night has just been an amazing example of what our country is all about.”