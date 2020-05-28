UH loses senior forward Fabian White Jr. to ACL injury

HOUSTON – University of Houston senior forward Fabian White Jr. will miss the 2020-21 season after suffering a knee injury, Head Coach Kelvin Sampson announced Wednesday evening.

Practicing in a recent workout on his own, White tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which was confirmed by an MRI on Tuesday. The Atascocita-native will have surgery later this week.

“I feel badly for Fabian. He had worked really hard to have a great senior season,” Sampson said. “Our thoughts are with him and his family, and we will do all we can to help him recover and have a great senior season in 2021-22.”

White will sit out the 2020-21 season as a redshirt while he rehabilitates from the injury and will have one season of eligibility remaining with the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

White was one of only two Cougars to start all 31 games in 2019-20, averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.