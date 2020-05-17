4-star quarterback Dematrius Davis commits to Auburn

Dematrius Davis has made his decision.

The four star recruit, who led North Shore to two back-to-back 6A state championships, committed to Auburn on Sunday morning.

The dual threat quarterback, one of the top prospects in the 2021 class, announced the decision via TexanLive. Davis gained national attention when he threw a Hail Mary pass to win the 2018 state championships.

Davis had 54 touchdowns this past season, accounting for over 4,000 yards.

He’s heading into his senior year at North Shore, and chose Auburn over LSU, Texas A&M, and his original commitment Virginia Tech.