Former Astros star and manager Art Howe, 73, in ICU with coronavirus

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros star and manager, Art Howe is in the ICU with coronavirus, he confirmed to KPRC 2 Thursday.

Howe told KPRC 2 he first felt some minor symptoms of the virus on Sunday, May 3. After getting tested for COVID-19, the 73-year-old learned he had the virus two days later and went into isolation. His symptoms worsened this week and he went to the hospital Tuesday, he said. He remains in the ICU, receiving treatment Thursday evening.

While Howe said he is seeing some improvement to his health, he admits it’s very slow. According to him, he has to go 24 hours without a fever to be released and that has not yet happened.

Howe played was one of the more popular ballplayers for the Astros and played with the team for six years from 1976 to 1982 and later managed the team from 1989 to 1993.