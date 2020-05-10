Houston Astros fans, here’s how to get an Astros face mask

HOUSTON – We’ve got good news for Houston Astros fans on the hunt for face masks: You can now get an official Houston Astros face mask when you make a $15 donation at Astros.com/Together. Net proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation and it’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The masks are handcrafted from upcycled Astros T-shirts and jerseys and each one is unique. Some masks may contain some element of Astros branding but may not contain full Astros logos and marks, if any, according to a release. The Astros expect to offer around 9,000 masks, which offer fans an opportunity to stay safe while supporting Astros Foundation charitable efforts.

For more information, visit Astros.com/Together. To make a donation to the Astros Covid-19 relief efforts directly to the Astros Foundation, visit Astros.com/Foundation.