No, your 2020 Astros tickets didn’t go to waste. What you need to know about the Astros’ COVID-19 policy

HOUSTON – You bought your tickets, dusted off your jerseys and prepped for a full season of beer and baseball before coronavirus hit and the 2020 season was postponed indefinitely.

As much as fans hoped the pandemic would have passed and sports would be back on track, there is still along way to go. People were left with tickets to games they would never attend -- at least not this year.

The Houston Astros released a COVID-19 Postponement Policy that will let fans use their 2020 tickets for the 2021 season or get refunds.

Full season ticket holders

The value of impacted games within your plan will be applied to your account as a credit to be used as an exchange toward any future 2020 regular-season games or toward 2021 ticket packages. Anyone who chooses to apply their credit toward 2021 will receive a price lock to their 2020 package price.

Those who prefer a refund must contact their ticket service representative in person.

Partial season or mini package

The value of impacted games within your plan will be applied as a credit to your account and can be used toward any future 2020 regular-season games or 2021 ticket packages.

Anyone who wants a refund should email the ticket department at tickets@astros.com.

Group or suite tickets

Fans may choose to reschedule their ticket purchase for any future 2020 regular-season game or apply it toward a game during the 2021 season. If you would like to discuss refund options for the impacted games, please contact your sales representative in writing.

Individual tickets

Anyone who purchased individual tickets online or via phone and wishes to receive a refund will be issued a refund on the credit card used to purchase the tickets. Fans who purchased tickets in-person will need to bring the unused tickets to the Minute Maid Box Office reopens. Those people will be given a refund in the same method originally used to purchase the tickets.