Hope Solo, former USWNT goalie, announces birth of twins

(CNN) – Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens have welcomed twins into the world, the soccer star announced on Thursday.

Former US Women's National Team goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Solo announced the birth of her twins -- named Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens -- by posting an image on social media.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy," she said in a video posted to the Instagram account of the Uninterrupted athletic brand.

The soccer star said the twins -- the couple's first children -- were born on March 4, coming into the world "in the middle of a pandemic," adding that the experience had been "incredibly stressful times for us."

The athlete added that the babies had required a stay in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and took the opportunity to thank healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in the NICU and we'd also like to thank all the health care workers who've been on the frontlines fighting this pandemic, day in and day out," she said.

Solo, the first goalkeeper to achieve 100 clean sheets in international football, announced that she and her husband, a former NFL player, were expecting twins in December.