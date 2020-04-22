Texans well aware of needs entering NFL Draft Weekend

HOUSTON – The clock officially begins to countdown on Thursday night with NFL teams, GM’s, Head Coaches and scouts will be spread out throughout the country at their respective homes to get this NFL draft going. With some IT help at each location let’s hope there are few glitches during the course of the three day draft.

The Texans do not own a first round pick this year and will get going on Friday with the 40th pick in the second round. Houston also owns a third, fourth, fifth and three seventh round draft picks. Bill O’Brien isn’t a guy that likes to sit and watch so many expect him to be willing and able to deal to get the guy he wants especially in the second round.

“I think when you look at the draft specifically, you are not going to draft based on need,” O’Brien told reporters last week on a video conference call. “You are going to draft based on who is the best player for your team when you are picking at that pick.”

Key needs for the Texans are across the board as it is for most teams.

Defensive Line: The Texans lost D.J. Reader to free agency so they need to fill that hole either internally or within the draft. They didn’t attack this area during free agency so the time is now. Finding a guy to get it done in the draft though may be tough.

Secondary: O’Brien added “ Safety is another position that I think we can add to. We’ve added Eric Murray and Jaylen Watkins, but we can continue to add depth there. I’d say there’s not one specific name but there are several.”

Offensive Line: Depth is always a good thing to have on the roster. That won’t change in 2020 as protection has to be a priority for QB Deshaun Watson.

Bill O’Brien will get his chance to silence the critics beginning on Friday with the 40th pick overall that lands in the second round. If he is eyeing someone that’s a fit and that could go earlier then don’t be shocked if a deal is struck to move up if needed. Houston has to hit a home run with their 40th pick.