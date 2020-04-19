WATCH: Dynamo player recreates game day experience using social media platform TikTok

HOUSTON – If you’re a parent, you surely know about the app, TikTok.

It’s all the rage with teenagers, and now some pro athletes are getting in on the fun too.

With the Houston Dynamo’s season on hold, midfielder Boniek Garcia recreated the game day experience at home.

He strolled into the stadium a.k.a. his house. He was greeted by his fans portrayed by his children. He then changed into uniform and stood for the national anthem with his teammates. Again, played by his children, who at this point are fairly versatile actors.

The video even has music and gained a lot of attention on social media.