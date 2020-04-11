The Latest: 'Get well soon king', Gerrard tells Dalglish

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Steven Gerrard is leading the well-wishes for Kenny Dalglish after it was revealed the Liverpool great had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gerrard played under Dalglish when he returned to manage Liverpool for a second stint between January 2011 and May 2012.

The former Liverpool captain posted a picture of one of his daughters alongside Dalglish on Instagram and wrote “Get well soon king” in a nod to his old manager’s nickname.

Dalglish’s family released a statement Friday night which confirmed the 69-year-old had been hospitalized on Wednesday in order to treat a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

Dalglish won nine league titles during his time as player and manager at Liverpool.

The former Celtic and Scotland forward was given a routine test for COVID-19 after being admitted and the result showed up as positive - although he is displaying no symptoms.

The statement said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for Covid-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic."

