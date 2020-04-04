Astros’ Justin Verlander will donate MLB paychecks to a different nonprofit each week
HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Justin Verlander announced Saturday he will donate his MLB paychecks to a different nonprofit each week.
Verlander made the announcement with his wife, model Kate Upton.
“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus,”Verlander wote in an Instagram post, “And we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home.”
Once he receives his paycheck, Verlander said he will announce the first organization he will donate to.
Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve
