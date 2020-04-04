Astros’ Justin Verlander will donate MLB paychecks to a different nonprofit each week

HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Justin Verlander announced Saturday he will donate his MLB paychecks to a different nonprofit each week.

Verlander made the announcement with his wife, model Kate Upton.

“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus,”Verlander wote in an Instagram post, “And we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home.”

Once he receives his paycheck, Verlander said he will announce the first organization he will donate to.