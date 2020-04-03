Abbott looking at NRG as a possible coronavirus care facility

NRG Stadium could be set to serve as a care facility during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a press conference on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott alluded to the possibility when talking about the emergency care facilities popping up around the country, as hospitals are overflowing.

“We have one up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area called FMS, Federal Medical Station, 250 beds in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. There’s actually similarly about that same number of beds set up in the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, and then Houston will be setting one up in NRG," said Abbott.

Abbott did not specify whether he meant NRG Stadium or NRG Arena.