Astros Hall of Famer, Jimmy ‘Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros All-Star Jimmy Wynn died Thursday at the age of 78, the club announced in a press release.

“After his playing career, for several years, Wynn played an active role in the Astros community efforts.,” the team wrote. “At the time of his passing, Wynn was a part of the Astros front office as Community Outreach Executive.”

Wynn earned the name “Toy Cannon” during his years with the Astros due to his small frame and yet “tremendous power as a hitter and strong throwing arm,” the team wrote. He made his Major League Baseball debut with the Houston Colt .45s in 1963 and played 11 seasons for the Colt .45s/Astros.

“Despite playing in the cavernous, pitcher-friendly Astrodome, Wynn reached the 30-homer mark twice in his career, including a career-high 37 in 1967, his first All-Star season. He also reached 20 home runs seven times while in Houston," they wrote.

In 2005, Wynn’s No. 24 jersey was officially retired by the Astros.

In August 2019, he was inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class.

“Wynn was also recognized for his outstanding community work on June 24, 2011, when the Astros and Minute Maid dedicated the Jimmy Wynn Training Center, which is a state-of-the-art baseball facility located at the Astros Youth Academy,” they wrote.

The Houston Astros released the following statement:

“Today, we lost a very big part of the Astros family with the passing of Jimmy Wynn. His contributions to our organization both on and off the field are too numerous to mention. As an All-Star player in the 1960’s and 70’s, Jimmy’s success on the field helped build our franchise from it’s beginnings. After his retirement, his tireless work in the community impacted thousands of young people in Houston. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on at Minute Maid Park, at the Astros Youth Academy and beyond. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Marie, daughter, Kimberly, son, James, Jr., to the other members of his family and to his many fans and admirers.”