Sports

JJ Watt says his ‘these are truly wild times’ Tweet was ‘ahead of its time’ after DeAndre Hopkins trade announced

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Is JJ Watt also a fortune teller?

Last week, Watt sent out a Tweet noting what wild times we’re in, presumably talking about the coronavirus.

However, on Monday, after the Texans announced they were sending All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Texans, Watt noted that his Tweet “was head of it’s time.”

