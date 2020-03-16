JJ Watt says his ‘these are truly wild times’ Tweet was ‘ahead of its time’ after DeAndre Hopkins trade announced

Is JJ Watt also a fortune teller?

Last week, Watt sent out a Tweet noting what wild times we’re in, presumably talking about the coronavirus.

These are truly wild times. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2020

However, on Monday, after the Texans announced they were sending All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Texans, Watt noted that his Tweet “was head of it’s time.”