JJ Watt says his ‘these are truly wild times’ Tweet was ‘ahead of its time’ after DeAndre Hopkins trade announced
Is JJ Watt also a fortune teller?
Last week, Watt sent out a Tweet noting what wild times we’re in, presumably talking about the coronavirus.
These are truly wild times.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 12, 2020
However, on Monday, after the Texans announced they were sending All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Texans, Watt noted that his Tweet “was head of it’s time.”
This tweet was ahead of it’s time. https://t.co/CGs10yDJKj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 16, 2020
