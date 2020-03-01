Houston Cougars seeking redemption over Cincinnati after physical alternation in previous defeat

HOUSTON – DeJon Jarreau knows what a lot of folks will mention when Cincinnati comes to Houston Sunday at noon. The junior guard was suspended for biting Cincinnati’s Mamoudou Diarra on Feb. 1. The Cougars lost to the Bearcats 64-62.

“I’ve grown a lot,” Jarreau said. “Just learning to keep my composure and just move on with things."

Aside from the physical alternation, Cougars made plenty of mistakes in the road game against the Bearcats.

However, Houston has extra motivation as they fight to win their second consecutive regular-season conference championship. This would be the first time the team won back-to-back titles since the famed squad Phi Slama Jama in the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons.

Houston has lost two of its last three games both by just a single point.

Regardless, the team has had strong performances and has managed to stay near the top of the American Athletic Conference.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson said a sold-out Fertitta Center has the potential to help the Coogs, as the team has only lost two games at home this season.

“We’ve been pretty good here over the last two years,” he said. “But a big, big reason why is the impact that the home crowd has.”