Goosebumps time! Relive the ‘Miracle on Ice’ 40 years later

Has it really been 40 years?

Hockey might not be the most popular sport in the America, but it did produce the greatest sporting moment in this country’s history, according to many.

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” when a United States men’s hockey team consisting of college kids beat a Soviet Union team full of professionals and future Hall of Famers, 4-3, at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

Sports Illustrated ranked it the greatest sports moment of the 20th century, and in 2004, ESPN declared it the top sports headline moment as part of its 25th anniversary.

The team was chosen to light the torch at the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The moment still produces smiles and goosebumps for many Americans, who, at the time were in need of a victory with a poor economy, the hostage crisis in Iran and the chill of the Cold War causing morale to be low.

Take a look back at that unforgettable moment -- either give it a quick Google, or take the quiz below to test your knowledge on arguably the greatest moment in U.S. sports history.

While doing so, feel free to chant “USA! USA! USA!” like they did in the arena that night.