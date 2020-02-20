Team USA is hosting a free fan fest at Discovery Green in May

HOUSTON – The Team USA Summer Fest is bringing the spirit of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Houston.

The five-city tour aims to get fans pumped for the Tokyo 2020 Games, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced in a press release Tuesday.

The interactive festival will feature athlete meet-and-greets, opportunities to try Olympic and Paralympic sports, a Japanese Night Market with food and beverage sampling from USOPC partners and live entertainment.

The free event will be held at Discovery Green on May 9 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

The tour will include activities such as a sport climbing wall, fitness classes, a Team USA Combine, a youth obstacle course, a virtual kayak experience, a virtual para-cycling race and a social media experience that takes fans from the Opening Ceremony to the streets of Tokyo to the Team USA hype room to a grand finale, per the release. The event will also include concerts with international musical artists plus Team USA giveaways.

A dozen Team USA athletes will be available to take photos with and will be signing autographs and sharing their Olympic and Paralympic journies. Three athletes — Olymicpic Softball champion Jennie Finch, Paralympic wheelchair basketball champion Trevon Jenifer and Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin — will be at all five stops of the festival.

The Team USA Summer Fest stops include:

New York City - April 15

Houston - May 9

St. Louis - June 26-28

Nashville, Tenn. - July 3-4

Los Angeles - July 25