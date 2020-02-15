Here’s how Houston Rockets players have fared in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in the past

It has been nearly a decade since a Houston Rockets player participated in the dunk contest. The team’s history in the event isn’t sterling either, with no trophies to show.

But there have been exciting dunks and a handful of guys who have put on a show at All-Star Weekend.

RALPH SAMPSON, 1984

Ralph Sampson is the first Houston Rocket to participate in the dunk contest, and the seven-footer unleashed a 360-dunk in the early iteration of the event.

KENNY SMITH, 1991, 1993

The Jet showed out in two tries as a Rocket in the dunk contest. The two-time NBA Champion got runner-up honors in 1990 as a Sacramento King, then came to Houston and showed off his hops.

STEVE FRANCIS 2000, 2002

“The Franchise” could always be flashy, but had to compete with one of the greatest contest dunkers of all-time: Vince Carter. Francis’ dunks were totally forgotten in the face of Vince Carter’s “honey dip” and finishing “it’s over” dunk. Can’t blame The Franchise there. In 2002, the Jason Richardson show began for a two-year winning stretch.

CHASE BUDINGER, 2012

The former Arizona Wildcat and volleyball player showed up to a relatively low-star wattage contest, won by Jeremy Evans. 2912 is one of the more forgettable dunk contests in recent memory.

CURRENT ROCKETS

GERALD GREEN, 2007, 2008

Gerald Green, then of the Minnesota Timberwolves may not have won in 2008 (he won in 2007 as a Boston Celtic), but he did leave a memorable dunk in the form of “The Birthday Cake.” Green jumped, blew out a candle and finished a dunk all in one move.

BEN MCLEMORE, 2014

Then-Sacramento King Ben McLemore didn’t win in 2014, but did jump over Shaq and don a King’s cape and crown.