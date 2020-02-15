Baker calls on MLB to pay attention to potental retaliation from pitchers, Verlander weighs in on criticism

WEST PALM BEACH – Since the Astros first spoke on Thursday delivering their version of apologies for taking part in the illegal sign stealing in 2017 several players in the major leagues have been vocal with their criticism of the players and the Astros organization.

Saturday morning Astros manager Dusty Baker was asked about his concerns moving forward specifically about potential retaliation from opposing pitchers against his Astros hitters. Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling went on record saying “ I would lean towards yes. In the right time and the right place,” when answering a question about if he would target Astros hitters if given the chance to face them.

Baker sent a strong message to Major League baseball.

“I’m depending on the league to put a stop to premeditated retaliation that I’m hearing about. I’m hoping that the league stops this before somebody gets hurt. You put in time and effort to get to this point.”

Saturday was another odd day for the Astros availability. For example, Carlos Correa was on site but the media was told he was not going to talk yet was seen outside speaking with MLB Network. In the post workout open clubhouse period the media again was told that Correa was not talking. Yet minutes later he was speaking privately in a side room with beat reporters that PR officials said cover the team on a regular basis. We arrived on Tuesday but I digress.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander did speak with ALL of the media Saturday morning. Verlander was open and addressed potential retaliation and the criticism from other MLB players like LA’s Cody Bellinger who was vocal at Dodgers camp about Jose Altuve and his lack of respect for the Astros.

“I think the commissioner has made it very clear in the past few seasons that throwing a baseball at somebody isn’t an appropriate form of retaliation in the game anymore,” said Verlander. “ The problem is knowing if it’s on purpose or not.”

While directly referencing Ross Stripling’s threat, Verlander added, “But I guess when you come out and say I’m going to do it on purpose, then you know.”

Let the daily drama continue here in West Palm Beach. This spring training is not off to a glowing start.