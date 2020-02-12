57ºF

Can Astros fans get reimbursed for tickets because of cheating scandal?

Amy Davis, Reporter/Consumer Expert

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, the Houston Astros celebrate with the trophy after their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers. The resolution was introduced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
HOUSTON – Some of you have noticed ads on social media claiming you can get paid because of the Astros cheating scandal. KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis checked it out and discovered it’s legit.

The law firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, based in Corpus Christi, has taken out several ads on Facebook and Instagram to try and get Astros season ticket holders to sign up for what could be a class-action lawsuit.

One of the ads posted on Facebook from law fim Hilliard Martinez Gonzales
Facebook post by Hilliard Martinez Gonzales
The firm has set up a website to gather information from potential clients. It is looking for 2017 and 2018 season ticket holders. When you click through the site, it takes you to a professional employment agreement that you can sign digitally. If you do that, you are hiring this firm to represent you and agreeing that their payment will come out of any compensation they get for you. When Davis called, an intake employee told her no suit has been filed yet, but if it is filed, they will try to collect what fans paid for tickets and travel to and from the games.

