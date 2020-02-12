Can Astros fans get reimbursed for tickets because of cheating scandal?

HOUSTON – Some of you have noticed ads on social media claiming you can get paid because of the Astros cheating scandal. KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis checked it out and discovered it’s legit.

The law firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, based in Corpus Christi, has taken out several ads on Facebook and Instagram to try and get Astros season ticket holders to sign up for what could be a class-action lawsuit.

The firm has set up a website to gather information from potential clients. It is looking for 2017 and 2018 season ticket holders. When you click through the site, it takes you to a professional employment agreement that you can sign digitally. If you do that, you are hiring this firm to represent you and agreeing that their payment will come out of any compensation they get for you. When Davis called, an intake employee told her no suit has been filed yet, but if it is filed, they will try to collect what fans paid for tickets and travel to and from the games.