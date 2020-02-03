Chiefs explode in 4th quarter, win Super Bowl over 49ers, 31-20

MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs are the football champions of the world.

For the second time in franchise history and first time in 50 years, the Chiefs are NFL champions following a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday night.

Kansas City scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter after trailing 20-10 to claim its first title since winning Super Bowl IV.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 26-of-42 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kansas City. The 24-year-old Mahomes was named the game’s most valuable player, the youngest player to ever win that award in the Super Bowl.

Trailing 20-10 going into the fourth following 17 unanswered points by the 49ers, the Chiefs cut their deficit to 20-17 with 6:13 left on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce.

After getting a stop on defense, Kansas City got the ball back and drove down the field again, taking a 24-20 lead with 2:44 remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to running back Damien Williams.

San Francisco drove to Kansas City’s 49-yard line on its ensuing possession, but was stopped on downs to give the Chiefs the ball back with 1:25 remaining.

Kansas City then took a 31-20 lead with 1:12 left on a 38-yard touchdown run by Williams to essentially seal the game.

The Chiefs took a 10-3 lead, but the 49ers tied the game at 10-10 with 5:05 left in the first half on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Following a 42-yard field by Robbie Gould with 9:29 left in the third quarter, the 49ers took a 20-10 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert with 2:35 to go in the third.