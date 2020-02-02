Recap: Here’s what happened at the NFL Honors 2020

NFL’s big night is Sunday, but the league’s other big night was Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami - NFL Honors.

A handful of Texans players and Houston connections showed up as part of the leagues celebration of the NFL 100, where the 100 top players in league history were recognized.

There was a red carpet, celebrities, and support for J.J. Watt's SNL night. Here's a rundown of all that happened at NFL Honors.

The Texans on the Red Carpet

Three Houson Texans showed up to the Red Carpet - DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson and D.J. Reader. Hopkins wore a black and silver suit with a metallic silver jacket, all from a company called Golden Goose, made by Hopkins’ Italian tailor friend, Silvio. Watson was in a dark suit, while Reader showed up in a chocolate brown tux.

D.J. Reader’s Recognition

Reader is in Miami with the 32 players nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for community service in each player’s city. Reader is active with the NFL's Play 60 campaign and with National Kidney foundation. He’s a staple of Texans Tuesday community service events. Reader brought his mom Felicia to the award, even writing “she’s so happy” in an Instagram story.

NFL 100

KPRC 2 spoke with former Texans punter Shane Lechler and former Houston Oilers offensive lineman Bruce Matthews on the red carpet. Lechler and Matthews are part of the NFL’s 100th anniversary all-time team. Both reflected on the honor with Matthews saying he admired much of the lineman beside him, while Lechler said he grew up watching many of the players on the list with him.

Celebs at the Honors

NFL brought out some big names to present awards including actors Jon Hamm, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner. Singer Ciara attended the awards with her Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson.

Watt’s Chops on SNL

KPRC 2 ran into three people who know exactly how funny J.J. Watt can be - Hopkins, Reader and Watt’s brother T.J. of the Pittsburgh Steelers.